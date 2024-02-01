Florida bill aims to move out Citizens second home policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are moving along a bill that would bring some insurance changes to those with second vacation homes insured by Citizens.

Senate Bill 1716, would allow take out offers to be made by surplus lines insurers, and still has more legislative hurdles.

“The overall goal of this bill is to limit the overall exposure to Florida of the citizens large policy count,” State Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, said.

Surplus lines carriers are regulated differently in Florida than traditional insurers.

Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute said surplus lines don’t need approval on rates, but they are regulated by a separate state office.

Zoom Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute talks about insurance market in Florida.

“In Florida a surplus lines carrier does not have the backstop of the standard admitted carries, meaning they can’t tap into the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund,” he said.

That means if the company goes insolvent, claims would not be backed up by the state.

It was a question that West Palm Beach Senator Bobby Powell brought up in the Senate committee meeting.

“What I can tell you is most of the surplus lines carriers that I’m familiar with and in my day job, we do business with, have in many cases a larger surplus than many domestic carriers,” Boyd said.

It’s estimated there are somewhere between 45,000 and 60,000 second homes under Citizens policies in Florida.

