Elevate Florida information, assistance session in St. Lucie County on March 26-28

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A team from the Elevate Florida program is in St. Lucie County to help homeowners learn more about how to sign up.

Elevate Florida is a first-of-its-kind program led by the Florida Division of Emergency Management designed to protect homes by reducing damage caused by natural disasters like hurricanes and floods.

This state program could pay for most of your home storm improvements

The initiative allows eligible homeowners to either elevate, rebuild or implement wind mitigation measures on their homes, with the state paying up to 75% of the costs.

Sessions in St. Lucie County are occurring from March 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Daily educational presentations will take place at noon and 5 p.m.

Applications for Elevation Florida will no longer be accepted after April 11 at 7 p.m.

