Drone home inspections: Why residents can expect a new set of eyes in the sky

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — As nighttime drone sightings keep making news around the country, drones flying in daylight hours are increasingly doing inspection work for insurance companies.

This fall, a drone flew over Otis Browning's home in Belle Glade to conduct an inspection of his roof.

A couple of months later his insurance company told him they weren't renewing his policy

"According to their report they say my shingles are missing, they're either loose or damaged," Browning said. "I was up on top of the roof with a roof guy, and he couldn't find anything."

According to his insurer, Security First, the drone inspection took place on Sept. 4.

"We don't just show up and take drone pictures of someone's house," Security First President Melissa Burt DeVriese.

She said advanced notice was given to Browning and after examining the photos of his roof, a decision was made not renew his policy this coming March.

According to DeVriese, Browning could make repairs or replace his roof before March.

As for the drone, DeVriese said the cameras and the overhead views gave them a more accurate view of roofs and it's safer.

"The great thing about drones is it enables us to get a great image of the house exterior, especially the roof and it's much safer than putting somebody on the roof," DeVriese said.

She adds the use of drones and new technology are a growing part of the insurance industry.

