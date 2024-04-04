Developments would more than double Fellsmere's 4,900 population in 5 years

FELLSMERE, Fla. — The city of Fellsmere has been processing luxury development applications that are expected to boost lifestyle, travel and tourism, more than doubling its population of 4,900 in five years.

"We have seen a rapid growth in population in Indian River County in most all the municipalities, so it's our turn now," Fellsmere City Manager Mark Mathes said. "Be prepared to invest in a quality project in Fellsmere and we'll open our arms for you."

Fellsmere City Manager Mark Mathes says: "Be prepared to invest in a quality project in Fellsmere and we'll open our arms for you."



A proposed project on the South end of Fellsmere is called the Valhalla Project.

Phase one is called Valhalla Kingdom of Speed, a 400-acre race track community with businesses, shops and luxury waterfront residences centered around a raceway for go-karts, drifting and 3-mile race circuit.

"My father was into motorsports, so was my brother and it's a great way to have a sense of community learn network it's just a great sport to be in," Sebastian Aviles, the founder of the project, said.

Aviles has been submitting plans and if things go well, construction will begin in December.

"We are right now in the final architectural design. We're trying to make sure we use the space to the best of our ability," Aviles said. "We don't want to have the race track too close to the homes because we don't want people to be woken up at 2-3 in the morning with people racing."

Phase 2 includes an 18-hole PGA approved course and 550-acre golf community, according to Aviles.

Phase 3 includes a 260 -acre aviation community with its own private airstrip.

"They're (Fellsmere) just great to work with, and they have this perfect location in between Orlando and Miami so to us it was just the right time," Aviles said. "We haven't really found anything that is similar to this so we're really excited to bring this to the people."

Aviles said the three-phase project could take 11 years to complete.

The project doesn't have options for affordable housing but Aviles said that they do have other projects lined up to support different low-income communities.

Mathes said Fellsmere will at least double in the next five years thanks to the new projects that include a rail trail that connects Fellsmere to the Indian River lagoon, a welcome center, an 86-acre preserve park and an off-road bicycle riding course.

He also said the city is actively working to expand its well fields for water supply, including modifying the water treatment method and to expand its plant, with hopes get Fellsmere into the sewer treatment business.

"So when people think Fellsmere what do you want them to think?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"Come and enjoy our good nature because we have something for everything, the only thing we don't have is beaches," Mathes said.

To solve that issue is the Point City Surf Park planned for the north end of Fellsmere.

"The surf park is almost like an inland beach. It's a man-made beach. They will have a beachfront if you want to go and enjoy the water, but they'll also have the waves for surfing," Mathes said.

Surf Park and the Valhalla project are expected to bring hundreds of jobs with many more housing opportunities and services such as a hospital, fire stations and hotels.

The city is working on grants to help improve roads and city infrastructure.