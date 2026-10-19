Delray Beach homeowner says insurance went up $300 a year after replacing her roof through state program

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Betty Haygood of Delray Beach says she is happy with her new roof after it was installed in August with help from the My Safe Florida Home program.

However, what does not make her happy is her homeowners insurance renewal that's due in December.

WATCH BELOW: Delray resident says insurance rose $300 after she replaced her roof

Delray Beach woman's insurance rose $300 after new roof through state program

"They're saying it's $300," she told us as we talked in her kitchen on Monday.

At 76 years old, an increase like that doesn't come easily for Haygood, so she contacted WPTV looking for some answers.

"I'm upset about it because the simple fact that a person has replaced an old roof, if it doesn't stay where it is, there should be some kind of reduction," Haygood says.

When it comes to homeowners insurance, setting premiums can be complicated.

In many cases, rates can go down, and premiums go up, especially during periods of inflation.

WPTV contacted Betty's insurance company, Universal, which is based in South Florida.

They told us that her old roof was only insured at 25% value because of its age. Now, with a new roof, she has more comprehensive coverage, causing the increase.

Insurance experts and state leaders tell us the insurance market in Florida is improving, with more new companies, competition and more pressure to lower rates.