Could federal government help resolve Florida's insurance woes?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Can the federal government offer help to Florida's ongoing insurance crisis?

A U.S. congressman from South Florida thinks he has a solution to the rising insurance rates.

The plan outlined by U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., involves having the federal government guarantee part of the insurance cost if there's a disaster. The plan would offer bonds to help insurers meet reinsurance costs and then pass the savings onto policyholders.

WPTV Michael DeLong outlines how a federal proposal would work to improve the insurance industry for consumers.

"He wants to allow the insurance companies to purchase less reinsurance, and he hopes that the savings will be passed on to homeowners," Michael DeLong with the Consumer Federation of America said. "We're kind of skeptical, relying on that this will happen, this will benefit the insurance company and the insurance company will naturally pass it on to consumers."

During WPTV's recent Coverage Collapse special, the focus was on finding state solutions to insurance, and there was some discussion on what the federal government can do.

"We've talked in the past about how we really should have a national catastrophic insurance program, and that would level the playing field, so we could have the same rates as north Georgia," state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, said during the Coverage Collapse special. "That's gotta be done on a national level, and we're here on the state level."

It would appear that Florida is no longer alone in this crisis. Several members of Congress have been talking about federal solutions to resolve the insurance problems, especially in other states where homeowners are also facing soaring rates and cancellations.