Controversial project in western Martin County clears big hurdle

STUART, Fla. — It’s a piece of property, at 4,000 acres, not much smaller than the entire city of Stuart.

At the intersection of Kanner Highway and Bridge Road is “The Ranch."

Developers asked Martin County Commissioners Tuesday to amend the existing Comprehensive Plan to allow a Rural Lifestyle Community of at least 3,000 acres to be built 6,000 feet, just over a mile, from the existing Urban Services District, or already developed areas. The project is called Calusa Creek Ranch

Commissioners passed the developers' wishes 4-1 on all three zoning and comprehensive plan issues that came before them Tuesday.

"We are opposed to the extension of rural lifestyle by the 6,000 feet," Greg Braun with Guardians of Martin County said.

Jon Shainman/WPTV



Environmentalists are concerned that, if developed, it further degrades the Rural Lifestyle Zoning designation Martin County passed in 2022.



Developers say 1,200 acres will stay in agricultural use.

"It’s going to stay in ag forever. We’re going to conserve the wetlands and uplands so it’s a win for the entire community," Tom McNicholas with the Calusa Creek Developers said.

Jon Shainman/WPTV

While the plan is for two golf courses and 175 homes on the site, 91% of the land would be preserved as open space.

Early on in the discussions, a majority of county commissioners expressed their approval of what was being proposed.

"Being able to cluster and preserve that open space is the absolute opposite to sprawl," Commissioner Stacey Hetherington said.

"I am going to support this project, 100% this time around," Commission Chairman Harold Jenkins said.

Developers are also saying that what they’re looking to build here now is a lot less than what was approved years ago.

“Six hundred units to be built here on the ranch which is about 4,000 acres. The past owners and the new ones, Ken Bakst, wanted to decrease it," McNicholas said.



A letter sent last week from the South Florida Management District, while not outright supporting the project, said the agency appreciates the private landowner using their project to improve ground and surface water hydrology, and that the existing Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan imposes no restrictions on private property rights, or in local zoning or comp plan decisions.

“This developer is willing to pay the price of water and sewer," McNicholas said.

