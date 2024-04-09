Construction begins on new Jensen Beach community called Avila

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A new community is under construction on the Treasure Coast.

Mattamy Homes, who bills itself as the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, announced Tuesday they have broken ground on Avila, a new neighborhood in Martin County.

The community will be located between Northwest Federal Highway and Northwest Goldenrod Road.

The builder said the project will consist of 169 two-story homes — 105 townhomes and 64 villas.

Mattamy Homes A groundbreaking ceremony was held in April 2024 for a new community in Jensen Beach called Avila.

Prospective residents can choose from three and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,650 to 2,400 square feet. Each home at Avila includes two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Other community amenities will include a swimming pool and covered cabanas.

Prospective home buyers will be able to tour four decorated model homes this summer, including two townhomes and two twin-style villas. Home sales at Avila are scheduled to begin in late summer with prices starting in the $400,000s.

The builder said the first homes are expected to be completed in late summer/early fall.