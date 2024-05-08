Commissioners approve Indrio Woods apartments north of Fort Pierce in reconsideration

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County County Commission by a 3-2 vote early Wednesday approved a development of more than 200 apartments on 32 acres north of Fort Pierce.

This was the second time commissioners considered the Indrio Woods project. The agenda item was pushed to the end of the meeting to get other matters out of the way with opponents waiting several hours to address the commission, which began its meeting at 6 p.m. The rezoning was approved at 1:30 a.m.

Real Estate News Proposed St. Lucie Co. development spurs traffic concerns Cassandra Garcia

Approving the development were Vice Chair Chris Dzadovsky, whose district includes the area, as well as Linda Bartz and Jamie Fowler. Opposed were Chair Cathy Townsend and Larry Leet.

Fowler flipped her vote from March.

Dennis Jurkiewicz owns the Binney Estate, which sits in the middle of the development and was once home to the inventor of the Crayola crayon, Edwin Binney.

"I’ve owned it for about 20 years," Jurkiewicz said. “And we love the fact that it's still rural and it's still beautiful with all the wildlife and all the vegetation."

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV Dennis Jurkiewicz owns the Binney Estate, which sits in the middle of the development and was once home to the inventor of the Crayola crayon, Edwin Binney.



The Indrio Woods development threatens to destroy the wooded area surrounding the property, he said.

"This property is surrounded by beautiful vegetation just like it used to be way back when this property was built. This is a historic property. This is a historic view shed, if that view shed disappears we’re looking at a house sitting in the middle of seven apartment buildings," Jurkiewicz said.

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV The property in St. Lucie County was once home to the inventor of the Crayola crayon, Edwin Binney.

After facing opposition in March, the developer returned with changes based on the feedback.

“The board will be hearing that revised plan which will be reducing the density, you know the number of units. It'll also be increasing the open space," Erick Gill, communications director for St. Lucie County, said. "The developer will be providing some additional funding for road improvements and changing the traffic patterns."

WGI Design revisions for Indrio Woods apartments in St. Lucie County.



The 229 apartments are proposed for a property near Indrio and Taylor Dairy Road.

The revised plan has 45 fewer units, reduces some of the buildings to two stories instead of three, and eliminates parking spaces to allow for more green space.

WGI, the engineering firm representing the developer, said in a statement: