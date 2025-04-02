Citizens Insurance now under 850K policies as move to private insurers continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Citizens Property Insurance is continuing an aggressive effort to reduce policies, moving just under 100,000 to private insurers in the first three months of 2025.

The state-backed insurer of last resort stood at 936,182 policies at the end of 2024 and reported 840,222 on March 28.

130,000 takeout offers being sent to Citizens Insurance policyholders

From mid-March to the end of the month, Citizens managed to move over 10,000 policies in its take-out program.

The takeouts are in the form of offers from approved insurers that policyholders receive by mail.

If the new offers are higher than 20% of the current Citizens premium, policyholders can refuse the transfer.

In March, Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation approved three companies — Patriot Select, Slide and Mangrove — to make take-out offers on over 135,000 policies later this year.

South Florida typically has had the highest concentration of Citizens policies. So, if you recently received a take-out offer or had to decide on one, I'd like to hear from you. Email me at matt.sczesny@wptv.com