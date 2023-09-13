Celebrity chef Guy Fieri purchases second Palm Beach County home

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri must really like South Florida because he's purchased his second waterfront home in Palm Beach County.

Property records show the home on Coral Way on Singer Island was purchased in June for $7,325,000 by the LLC Gus Richie 1.

That's the same LLC that purchased Fieri's other home in March 2021 on Lake Worth Beach for $3,900,000.

Fieri's new home is a Mediterranean-style villa built in 2008. It's 9,870 square feet with 6,620 under air conditioning. It's located on a cul-de-sac with more than 200 feet of waterfront space on the intracoastal.

The luxury home boasts a large outdoor patio, outdoor kitchen, a pool, a three-car garage, five bedrooms, and five full baths.

The listing agent for the home, William Gould of Exclusive Real Estate Group, said "it has a really big kitchen that is great for cooking."

A video posted on Facebook last year shows the interior and exterior of the stunning home.

Fieri is best known for his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

No doubt Fieri is going to be spending a lot of time whipping up some fantastic meals in his new Palm Beach County kitchen.