Boca Raton earns 25% flood insurance discount for homeowners

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The rising cost of living in Florida has put many residents in a tough spot financially.

It's an issue that has put many residents in a tough spot financially.

Reporter Matt Sczesny learned that homeowners in Boca Raton will soon get a discount on flood insurance.

Homeowners in the city of Boca Raton will be getting a 25% discount on federal flood insurance.

The discount was earned after the city scored points in the federal government's Community Rating System.

According to a notice from the city, the discount will jump from 15% to 25% after meeting requirements in the federal program for flood management and mitigation.

New change coming to federal flood insurance payments

"It can be something as simple as providing information about flooding to the residents, and it can be as expensive as raising the standards of what mitigation looks like in a flood plain," Dr. Charles Nyce at

Florida State University's Center for Risk Management and Insurance, told WPTV.

A spokesperson for the city said the new discount will take effect Oct. 1.

Throughout Florida, roughly 1 in 5 homeowners have flood insurance protection. It's a number many experts say is too low.

"We actually did a study last year with the Office of Insurance Regulation, and it is the discounts that matter the most," Nyce said. "What drives more people to purchase flood (insurance?) When it's cheaper."

It should be noted that this discount is only available to residents who live in the city of Boca Raton and not everyone with a Boca Raton address.

"Please contact your flood insurance provider starting in October 2025 to see when the savings will be reflected in your policy," the city of Boca Raton said in a statement on its website.