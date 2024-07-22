American Mobile Insurance shedding policies in Florida, agents say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Reports of a mobile home insurer canceling policies in Florida is only adding to a crisis for some homeowners.

American Mobile Insurance, a relative newcomer to the insurance market in Florida has, according to agents, canceled mobile home policies.

"Based on the information I got the reinsurance became an issue, the pricing became an issue," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

In fact, Norberg said the situation with mobile home policies seems to only be getting worse.

WPTV Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance discusses the mobile home insurance market in Florida.

"Mobile homes have been an issue for many, many years," he said. 'You're paying a high premium for a small amount of coverage."

In Briny Breezes, a community of mobile homes along State Road A1A, many homeowners seem to be comfortable without insurance or at least wind coverage.

"I don't want to spend all that money on insurance," resident Joe Carroll said.

WPTV Briny Breezes resident Joe Carroll speaks with WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about the high cost of insurance.

He said that he and his neighbors prefer to save the money and pay for their own repairs.

In Florida, it's estimated that as many as 20% of homeowners go without wind coverage, an option only for those who no longer have mortgages.

And for those living in fixed incomes, avoiding the rising premiums is the only way to stay in Florida.

"They raise the price every year, my friends tell me that, every year it goes up," Carroll said.

If you have a question or comment about homeowners insurance, email me at matt.sczesny@wptv.com