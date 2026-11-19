INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County’s Tax Collector and Property Appraiser have formed Task Force 3, to get the word out for residents to qualify the new Homestead Exemption coming with Amendment 3.

“What people really need to understand is, there's less than five weeks to get a driver's license to become a resident of the state of Florida,” said Property Appraiser Wesley Davis.

WATCH: Amendment 3 task force tries to get the message to Florida residents

Indian River Co Launches Amendment 3 Task Force

Florida residency is a key component to being able to qualify for the exemption, which is rising to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, after voters approved the referendum on election day.

New homeowners coming into the state after January 1, 2027 will have to wait five years for the new full exemptions.

Current renters in Florida can still qualify for the new exemption on any future home they buy.

“The sense of urgency right now is that you don't need to have a homestead by the end of the year,” Davis says. “What you need to do to qualify for the homestead exemption is you must be a resident of the state of Florida by the end of the year."

“That also includes current residents who have failed to get a Florida ID and still hold a driver's license from their previous state,” says Tax Collector Carole Jean Jordan. “They can establish residency in an apartment, and then when they buy a home, they can file for homestead.”

The local officials also pointed out county offices will be closed around the upcoming holidays.

The impact of Amendment 3 will be felt in future county budgets, and both department heads acknowledge there are already discussions about budgeting next year.

Estimates are that the county could lose about 20-30 million dollars over the first couple of years under the amendment.

“This will not end property taxes,” Davis says. “About half of everybody's tax bill goes to education, and education is not affected by this at all.”

