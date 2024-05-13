$500,000 federal award to go toward affordable housing in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Much-needed real estate relief is coming to Lake Worth Beach.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., announced that $500,000 has been awarded to the Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.

Three 3-bedroom, two-bathroom homes have already been constructed in the heart of the city along North E Street. The price of the homes is listed at $205,000.

The residents ready to move in are teachers and other essential workers.

WPTV U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel speaks in Lake Worth Beach on May 13, 2024, to announce a $500,000 federal award to the city Community Redevelopment Agency.

Frankel said housing has gotten to the point of being a luxury — instead of a basic necessity.

"This project is not only good for the people who are gonna live here, it's good for our community because we need a workforce," Frankel said. "We need stable neighborhoods, and we need young people to stay and grow here and not say, 'I gotta get out of town.'"

The CRA said they have purchased 16 new lots and plan to build 37 new homes.

Frankel also said new buyers must sell the home to similarly qualified shoppers.

There are income restrictions on who can qualify to purchase the homes.

Contact the Lake Worth Beach Community Development Agency for more on eligibility requirements.