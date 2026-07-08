3 lawsuits now challenge Florida property tax amendment before November vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's property tax amendment backed by the state Legislature is now facing a growing legal fight, with three lawsuits challenging whether the ballot language gives voters a fair explanation — or a political sales pitch.

The lawsuits target Amendment Three, a proposed constitutional amendment placed on the November ballot by state lawmakers.

If approved by 60% of voters, the measure would expand non-school homestead property tax exemptions, eventually exempting up to $250,000 of a homestead's value by 2028. It would also limit some future assessment increases on non-homestead property and place new restrictions on how local governments use property tax dollars.

But before voters weigh in, the courts may have to decide.

Three separate legal challenges have now been filed by nonprofit Save Our Voters, former South Miami Mayor Philip Stoddard, and former lawmakers Jeff Brandes and Al Lawson. The plaintiffs differ, but their argument is largely the same: the ballot language is biased, misleading and written to persuade voters rather than neutrally explain the amendment.

"It's very clear that this ballot language is very questionable," said attorney Jamie Cole, who filed the first lawsuit.

Cole said the cases are expected to be consolidated, with a hearing currently set for July 29.

"This language is as biased as bias can be," Cole said. "It's basically a political flyer, and that's not what the language is supposed to be."

The lawsuits take aim at several phrases in the ballot summary, including language saying the amendment would "save" homes from excessive property taxes, "protect" small businesses, "ensure" funding for core services and "ensure fairness" for Florida residents.

Plaintiffs argue those phrases are not a neutral explanation of what the amendment does, but instead campaign-style language urging voters to support it.

Supporters of the amendment say the measure would deliver long-promised property tax relief to Florida homeowners.

"Relief is coming," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, said following approval of the measure in early June. "We are putting money back in the pockets of Floridians, provided that we get a 60% vote."

Opponents, however, warn the proposal could carry a major price tag for local governments, potentially forcing cities and counties to cut services or find revenue elsewhere.

"The best that I can tell you is that they wanted to score some political points, but they’re leaving our local communities holding the bag," House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said.

The court fight is not the amendment's only challenge.

Politically, Amendment Three still lacks a clear public champion. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who pushed lawmakers to go further on property tax reform, has offered only muted support for the version lawmakers ultimately approved.

"I'm going to vote for it," DeSantis said during a recent press conference.

But he made clear he does not plan to lead the campaign.

"I don't think you're going to see me leading that on this particular proposal, because while I support it, you know, I do think it's not all that I was hoping to see," DeSantis said.

That leaves Amendment Three in an unusual position: backed by the Legislature, challenged in court, facing organized opposition and still looking for a front person to sell it to voters.

If a judge agrees the ballot language is misleading, the Florida Attorney General could be tasked with rewriting the summary. The amendment needs at least 60% voter approval to pass in November.

READ BELOW - Lawsuit filed citing misleading ballot language:

READ BELOW - Lawsuit filed citing the amendment is "biased, misleading and improper":

READ BELOW - Lawsuit filed citing voters aren't being "given the full and accurate story":





