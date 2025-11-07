Winn-Dixie announces major renovation, rebranding plans for Florida stores

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winn-Dixie supermarkets are undergoing some large-scale changes with an emphasis on rebuilding its brand in Florida.

The Winn-Dixie chain was bought back by Southeastern Grocers from Aldi, which recently converted many Winn-Dixie stores.

According to a news release, the company will now be more focused on 130 conventional grocery stores and 140 freestanding and grocery-adjacent liquor stores in southern Georgia and Florida.

"For a century, Winn-Dixie has proudly called Florida home. Our story is built on the resilience and spirit of its people, and that foundation will guide our future. As we enter our next century as The Winn-Dixie Company — a brand-new 100-year-old company — we are accelerating growth where our roots run deepest while staying true to our purpose of feeding and enriching the communities, families and neighbors who have supported us for generations," Chairman and CEO of Southeastern Grocers Anthony Hucker said in a statement.

Several stores in North Florida will undergo renovations first.

"While initial remodels are concentrated in North Florida, South Florida remains an essential part of our long-term growth plan," a statement from a company spokesperson said.

The new remodeled stores will feature expanded liquor stores, growing its award-winning Own Brand product assortment, and feature Amazon return kiosks.

Shoppers in West Palm Beach say they come to Winn-Dixie because of the prices, and they hope that doesn't change.

"It's a family store, always has been, the prices and sizes are just for families, really nice," shopper Linda Williams said.

Winn-Dixie's rebranding comes as Aldi tries to make inroads in the Florida market, where Publix dominates.

"I really think it's something this state needs, alternatives to other grocery stores," said shopper Leo Armbrust.

These changes come as inflation continues to drive up food prices across the country.

