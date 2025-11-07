These grocery items continue to cause anxiety for Florida shoppers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices continue to cause anxiety for Florida shoppers, as a new report from search experts at Rise at Seven identified the top grocery item Floridians and shoppers in other states are stressed about buying. The findings were based on 10 grocery items most impacted by tariffs.

Eggs continue to cause anxiety for Florida shoppers

The report indicates Florida shoppers are seeking other alternatives to eggs for breakfast, baking and more. According to the World Population Review, Florida has some of the highest egg prices at $6.36 per dozen. The only other state paying more for eggs is Hawaii, which pays $9.73 a dozen.

Other food costs that are the cause of anxiety for U.S. shoppers include garlic, cheese, beer and olive oil.

View full analysis here.