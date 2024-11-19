Winn-Dixie locations near Boynton Beach, Westlake being converted into Aldi stores

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Customers accustomed to shopping at two Winn-Dixie locations in Palm Beach County will soon see some changes.

Winn-Dixie stores near Boynton Beach and Westlake are being converted into Aldi stores, according to the discount grocery store chain.

The Winn-Dixie store located on Boynton Beach Boulevard closed recently to convert it to an Aldi.

WATCH BELOW: Aldi buying Florida-based Winn-Dixie

Aldi buying Florida-based Winn-Dixie stores

The conversion to Aldi is also occurring at Winn-Dixies at two other South Florida locations:



941 Southwest 24th Street, Fort Lauderdale

20417 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

The chain said the Westlake store, located at 5060 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, will be closed for renovations starting in January along with the two other South Florida stores.

The German-owned discount grocer announced in 2023 that they were purchasing more than 400 Winn-Dixie locations across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

WPTV reported last year that the purchase of Winn-Dixie stores was met with concern from some communities, like Okeechobee and Belle Glade since there are fewer shopping options in these cities.

It's unclear how many of the 400 Winn-Dixies will be converted into Aldi locations.

Aldi previously announced they were expanding their footprint in the U.S., including "rapid" growth in the Southeast.