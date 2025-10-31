SNAP benefits to continue amid government shutdown: What you need to know

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In a pivotal ruling, federal judges have mandated that funding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue despite the current government shutdown.

They emphasized that there are sufficient reserves available to sustain the program, as to if or when that money will be disbursed is still unclear.

This decision comes as a relief to over 40 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits for their daily sustenance.

While the federal judge is working diligently to secure additional funding for the program, it may take some time for these funds to reflect in recipients' accounts.

However, users might notice an alarming message when visiting the USDA website, stating: "The well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01."

This raises concerns about what the future holds for SNAP users. In Florida's Palm Beach and Treasure Coast regions alone, nearly 250,000 individuals depend on SNAP benefits.

One concerned recipient, Victor, turned to WPTV asking whether previously available funds in his account would still be accessible after November 1.

WPTV took his question to the Florida Department of Children and Families responded affirmatively, confirming that any existing SNAP benefits will remain available for use.

To check your SNAP balance, recipients can log into the EBT Edge portal at ebtedge.com.

The SNAP program incurs an annual cost of approximately $96 billion. Currently, federal judges are working to identify which emergency funds can be tapped into and how much of these are available.

Florida's Department of Children and Families has stated their commitment to resuming benefits as soon as federal funding is restored.

While SNAP recipients may receive notifications regarding their eligible benefit amount for November, it is important to note that benefits for the month will not be issued until funding is stabilized.

The Department continues to process all applications and renewals, so there is no need for any current recipients to reapply.

Importantly, Florida's Medicaid and Temporary Cash Assistance programs are not impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

For the latest updates regarding SNAP benefits, recipients are encouraged to visit snap.myflfamilies.com.

