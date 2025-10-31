Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Palm Beach County restaurateur to offer free meals to SNAP recipients amid government shutdown

Rodney Mayo says while it doesn’t fix the problem, it’s a step in the right direction
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lawmakers have until Saturday to make a deal, for SNAP recipients to get their food assistance on the first of the month.

It’ll affect more than 160,000 people in Palm Beach County alone.

WATCH: 'We're the ones that have the kitchens,' says Rodney Mayo

Local business owner to offer free meals to SNAP recipients

It’s pushing one local restaurateur to step in and lend a helping hand in a big way.

Rodney Mayo, owner of Subculture Group and Hospitality Helping Hands, tells us starting Monday, each of his nine restaurant locations — and each of the Subculture coffee shops across Palm Beach County — will be offering one free meal a day to SNAP recipients.

He says he’ll be launching a website on Saturday with detailed information like times, locations and how to get your meal if you need one.

Mayo says while it doesn’t fix the problem, it’s a step in the right direction. He says with more than 30% of recipients being children — hopefully it’s a step that inspires other restaurant groups to jump in.

“We can't count on the government or the city to do that,” said Mayo. "They're not going to ramp up. But we're the ones that have the kitchens. We're the ones that know how to produce a lot of meals. And so it just makes sense."

