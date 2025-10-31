Florida Democrats call on Governor DeSantis to release funding for SNAP benefits

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As the government shutdown continues, more than 3 million Floridians face potential loss of critical food assistance by November, with over 160,000 residents in Palm Beach County at risk.

State and local officials warn of a looming "economic and humanitarian nightmare" that could leave families struggling to put food on the table.

WATCH: Florida Democrats push for immediate action

Government shutdown threatens SNAP benefits

"It's what keeps milk in the refrigerator and bread on the shelves. It's food on the dinner table for literally millions of families in America," said Congresswoman Lois Frankel.

State Senator Lori Berman called the situation urgent. "This is a real crisis for our community," she said.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank is bracing for the demand. Officials acknowledge their current resources cannot fully replace lost SNAP benefits.

“The increase is going to hit us hard,” remarked Michael Groover, chief financial officer with the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Democratic leaders are pushing for immediate action, urging the White House to restore funding and calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to intervene.

Consumer 'A scary time': Residents brace for longer lines if SNAP benefits lapse Tyler Hatfield

"This is a crisis that is preventable," Frankel emphasized. "We've never in the history of this country had a shutdown where they stopped the SNAP program."

Berman pointed out that Florida has a $5 billion emergency fund that could be used to support struggling families.

"The state of Florida has a rainy-day fund, which is for emergencies specifically," Berman said.

Frankel joined fellow Democrats to write a letter to Gov. DeSantis urging him to take action to release funding.

"Put the politics aside because people are about to go hungry," Frankel urged.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank remains committed to providing assistance, though they acknowledge their resources will be severely stretched by the potential benefit cuts.

