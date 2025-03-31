Rental inventory in Palm Beach County has grown compared to last year, study shows

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you are looking to rent an apartment or a home in Palm Beach County, you're luck might be better than it was a year ago.

Rent Cafe, which studies housing trends, said renters could have a slightly easier time, because there are more options swarming the market. Rental inventory in Palm Beach County grew by a strong 1.8% compared to 1.2% in 2024.

Still, the report cautions the market is competitive.

Palm Beach County is Florida’s most competitive small rental market, ranking 18th nationwide according to Rent Cafe's Rental Competitiveness Index (RCI). Palm Beach County's RCI dropped slightly from 79.4 to 78.9 but remains above the national average of 75.7.

The data shows the average renter in Palm Beach County stayed in their place for two years and four months. Apartment hunters on average usually are competing with nine other prospective renters for the spot they want.

The study showed Port St Lucie's rental market is much more competitive, even though the average renter also stayed put at right around two and a half years and competes against nine others for their desired rental property.

The most competitive rental housing market overall was Miami. Broward made Rent Cafe's list at 13. Orlando cracked the top 20.