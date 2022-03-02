Watch
US, allies weaponizing sanctions to curb Russian aggression

People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of U.S. Dollar and Euro to Russian Rubles in Moscow's downtown, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Ordinary Russians are facing the prospect of higher prices as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting. That's led uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs on Monday in a country that has seen more than one currency disaster in the post-Soviet era. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 02, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days have weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine.

The resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast.

The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation.

Russia’s central bank was left unable to tap foreign reserves and is trying to use what resources it has to slow the ruble’s steep decline.

The sanctions reflect a massive change in how conflicts can be waged in a world that's globalized, digital and highly dependent on accessing money.

Ukrainian parliament member Oleksandra Ustinova met with U.S. senators on Tuesday to advocate for more sanctions.

