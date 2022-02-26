Watch
All Russian vodka removed from Jupiter restaurant group

'We gotta get a message over there'
Football legend Joe Namath and his business partner Charles Modica are removing all Russian vodka from their restaurants in Jupiter after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Joe Namath and Charles Modica
Posted at 6:24 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 19:11:20-05

JUPITER, Fla. — Football legend-turned-South Florida restaurateur Joe Namath and his business partner Charles Modica want to do their part to show their displeasure over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They've removed all Russian vodka from the four restaurants at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street.

"We gotta get a message over there to the people to get on their leader Putin and let him know they're doing the wrong thing," said Namath.

Charlie & Joe's at Love Street recently marked their first anniversary.

Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street
Partners Charlie Modica (left) and Joe Namath (right) with the Jupiter Lighthouse behind them.

