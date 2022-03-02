Watch
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of Russian assault

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Smoke and flameS are seen inside a damaged gym following shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 7:33 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 07:33:06-05

Day 7 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict dawned with Russia continuing its attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities.

A mileslong convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly toward the capital of Kyiv.

Russia’s escalation Wednesday came as President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech to Americans on Tuesday night, warned that if the Russian leader didn’t “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said early Wednesday it had evidence that Belarus, a Russian ally, is preparing to send troops into Ukraine.

The U.N. General Assembly will vote on a resolution demanding that Russia immediately stop using force against Ukraine and withdraw its military.

