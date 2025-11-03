WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Around 167,000 people rely on SNAP benefits in Palm Beach County, leaving many to struggle to afford food during the government shutdown.

Food Status of SNAP program still in limbo amid 'significant concern' Ange Toussaint

On Friday, federal judges ruled that it was unlawful for the government to suspend SNAP benefits. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has until Monday, Nov. 3, to say whether it will provide some assistance this month.

However, according to the USDA's website, "the well has run dry," and no benefits have been issued since Saturday.

Subculture Group and Hospitality Helping Hands are partnering to provide those who rely on SNAP benefits in Palm Beach County. Those who visit the locations during the designated hours need to bring their SNAP card and ID. One meal per family member will be provided while supplies last.

Subculture Group to help provide meals for Palm Beach County residents who qualify for SNAP benefits

All five of Subculture's locations will be providing meals from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lost Weekend in West Palm Beach and in Miami are assisting from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other local businesses in West Palm such as Howley's, Hullabaloo, El Segundo and more will be giving out meals from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All the locations that are partnering with the Subculture group can be found here.

