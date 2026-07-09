New Aldi opens in Hobe Sound as Treasure Coast shoppers look for ways to cut grocery costs

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Grocery shoppers in Hobe Sound have a new option to help fight rising food costs.

A new Aldi, located at 8867 Southeast Bridge Road, opened Thursday, bringing more affordable choices to customers already facing tight budgets.

WATCH BELOW: New Aldi opens in Hobe Sound amid rising grocery costs

New Aldi opens in Hobe Sound amid rising grocery prices

Tackling the rising costs of putting food on the table is an issue WPTV hears about as prices at the grocery store continue to put a strain on family budgets.

Customers like Cheryl and Tony Cooperman said they're excited an affordable option like the new Aldi store is now open close to their home.

"We're thrilled to have it here," Cheryl said. "Now we have something with reasonable prices that's close by."

She said grocery prices are getting expensive and are starting to change the way she shops.

"We're the type of people who never used to look at prices," Cheryl said. "I will go with what's on sale instead of just with what we want, and we never used to do that."

The opening of the store in Martin County comes as the USDA expects grocery prices to rise 2.8% this year. Fruits and vegetables are seeing an increase of less than 1%.

Egg prices are dropping, and beef prices fell 1.3% from April to May, though wholesale beef prices remain at all-time highs for this time of year.

Pork rose 1% from April to May, and chicken prices rose 1.3% over the same period.

Shoppers James and Harry said Thursday they do not expect relief at the register anytime soon.

"Prices are gonna stay inflated; they're not gonna go down. It's just I'd be willing to bet on that," they said.

Still, they said stores like Aldi, which often have lower prices than other stores, can make a difference for everyday shoppers.

"Having stuff like this for the average person is extremely beneficial, because there's nobody who isn't feeling the price increase and stuff."

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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