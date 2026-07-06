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Hobe Sound is getting its first Aldi grocery store, opening July 9 at former Winn-Dixie site

Aldi has converted the Winn-Dixie space at 8867 SE Bridge Road
Aldi grocery store
WPTV
Aldi grocery store
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Hobe Sound is getting its first Aldi store.

The new grocery store is opening July 9 at 8867 SE Bridge Road, in the space where Winn-Dixie used to be.

Aldi has converted multiple Winn-Dixie stores across South Florida over the past few years.

Aldi logo

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There will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 9 at 8:30 a.m., and the first 200 customers will receive a gift bag with Aldi products and a gift card.

The Hobe Sound Aldi will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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