Hobe Sound is getting its first Aldi grocery store, opening July 9 at former Winn-Dixie site

Hobe Sound is getting its first Aldi store.

The new grocery store is opening July 9 at 8867 SE Bridge Road, in the space where Winn-Dixie used to be.

Aldi has converted multiple Winn-Dixie stores across South Florida over the past few years.

Consumer How Aldi is impacting Florida's grocery store landscape Matt Sczesny

There will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 9 at 8:30 a.m., and the first 200 customers will receive a gift bag with Aldi products and a gift card.

The Hobe Sound Aldi will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.