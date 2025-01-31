What WPTV's panel of experts said about grocery prices and how you can save

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV heard your concerns about rising grocery prices, dedicating a large portion of our Thursday evening newscasts to getting answers on how you can save.

We consulted shoppers and experts to discover how we can all become better shoppers. This includes using digital coupons, utilizing shopping apps, and engaging in a bit of "treasure shopping" to uncover the best deals.

WPTV senior reporter Matt Sczesny asked Brian Strow, an economics professor and dean of the Palm Beach Atlantic University Rinker School of Business, whether inflation will ease in 2025.

"We see inflation moderating in the next year. It doesn't mean prices are going to be going down, but it does mean they'll be going up at a smaller rate," Strow said. "The one thing we don't know looking at a crystal ball is how potential tariffs might impact food supply chains, so your coffee from Brazil, bananas from Honduras. If consumers start getting hit with 25% tariffs, that will translate in faster food inflation."

Sczesny also spoke to Shai, aka @OrlandoQponQueen, an extreme couponer who has 330,000 followers on Instagram, who said saving isn't as difficult as you might think.

"Everything is digital now, especially after COVID," Shai said. "Everything is honestly on your phone, which makes it so much easier and user-friendly."

"You say it's easier, but for some viewers that may sound harder, but it's not right," Sczesny replied. "You just have to know where to look."

"It's honestly the easiest thing," Shai said. "You can literally dedicate an hour out of your whole entire week. Check the ads, check the store apps and combine what you buy with the coupons, and you're already saving money."

Some of her best advice is to plan your meals around what is going to be on sale and stock up on those items.

WPTV also spoke to Jamie Kendall, the CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank, who explained how surging food costs have caused more food insecurity in communities.

"We hear from the clients we serve, from the agencies we work with about the growing need in our community," Kendall said. "The rising price of groceries is obviously one of the leading ways that we know that people are really struggling."

Kendall said they are looking for volunteers if you can help their agency.

"Volunteer at the food bank, volunteer with their local pantry and give back," Kendall said. "They can make a financial donation. We rely heavily on financial donations or they can just advocate, advocate and know that there is a need for food assistance in Palm Beach County, and let your neighbors, let your friends know that they can go to the Palm Beach County Food Bank website and get more information about what we do and how they can get involved."

