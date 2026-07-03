4th of July cookout costs rise 4% this year, but experts say smart shopping

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Fourth of July means cookouts, grilling and picnics — and this year, that tradition comes with a higher price tag.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation's Summer Cookout Cost Survey, a holiday meal for 10 now costs $73.82, up 4% from a year ago.

WATCH BELOW: 4th of July cookout costs rise 4% — here's why

4th of July cookout costs rise 4% — here's why

"For lunch we're going to have hamburgers, unfortunately not on the grill because I live in a condo, with coleslaw, chips, maybe some beer and for dinner some burnt ends, mashed potatoes and fresh broccoli," one shopper said Friday.

"I cook hamburgers, beef, steak, potato, baked potato," another shoper said.

The survey points squarely at inflation. Ground beef is up 5.5%, and buns are up 7.7%. Strawberries, hit hard by a Florida frost, are up 12.4%. Ice cream is up 5.3%.

Not everything is more expensive, though.

Potato prices are down this year, which is good news for potato chip and salad lovers. Corn prices have fluctuated, but locally grown corn from the Glades can offer the best deal.

Budgeting expert Andrea Woroch said there are ways to keep costs in check.

"It's really important to shop savvier than ever, it is comparing the stores to see who has the best deals for the groceries on your list, the biggest thing for families is cutting down the food waste, and that begins with a meal plan," Woroch said.

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