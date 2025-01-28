Best websites to save on groceries: Flipp, Flashfood, Ibotta, Fetch

NerdWallet says food prices rose 28% in five years.

Are you struggling with the costs? Looking for ways to save? These websites and apps can help you save the next time you visit the grocery store.

1. Flipp - This site bills itself as a "one-stop marketplace for savings and deals." Users can browse weekly digital flyers from retailers or search for the items you need.

2. Flashfood - Find local grocery deals for up to 50% off

3. Coupons.com - Users can shop trending deals and daily discounts for major retailers

4. Ibotta - This site allows you to submit a receipt and get cash back at your favorite grocery stores

5. Fetch - Allows shoppers to accumulate points every time they shop in-store and online. Fetch says you can get rewarded by shopping over 600 brands. You can then redeem points for gift cards

6. Publix - Visit the Publix website for digital coupons and all of the grocer's deals

