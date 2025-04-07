Watch Now
Top 10 grocery items that will be affected by tariffs, according to supermarket expert

Half of the items in supermarkets will be impacted, Phil Lempert predicts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We know many of you have questions about how the new tariffs announced last week by President Donald Trump will impact your budget, especially at the grocery store.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny went to the experts and found a list of 10 items to keep an eye on and how to save money.

Predicting prices is certainly not easy, but it seems any hope of grocery prices stabilizing may now be in jeopardy as the tariffs loom.

"The average supermarket has about 40,000 items," supermarket guru Phil Lempert told WPTV on Monday. "I would predict that about half of those items are going to be affected."

Lempert shared with WPTV some of the items he believes will be impacted by tariffs.

The top 10 list of U.S. supermarket imports includes:

  • Seafood
  • Coffee
  • Fruit
  • Alcohol
  • Beef
  • Rice
  • Cheese
  • Nuts
  • Chocolate
  • Olive Oil
"If we look at what we have to import, whether it's 50% of all of our produce items coming from Mexico, whether it's 40% of our beef and pork coming from Canada, China represents about 90% of global production of garlic, 60% of all of our apple juice in the U.S. we get from China," Lempert said.

Without negotiations or a pullback on the tariffs, prices could jump 10-30% — forcing consumers to shop even smarter and be less wasteful.

"The first thing we need to do is stop wasting our food," Lempert said. "Forty percent of all our food in the U.S. is wasted, so the best way to save money is don't waste it."

