Apartment sizes are shrinking in Florida, including this local city

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If size matters, Floridians may not have much to brag about.

RentCafe's annual apartment size report shows apartment sizes are shrinking in the Sunshine State, bucking the trend of growth nationwide.

Cities like West Palm Beach are gravitating to smaller apartment sizes, following larger cities like Miami.

Apartment sizes are shrinking in Florida

RentCafe's research shows in the last decade, 50% of the new apartment supply in West Palm Beach has been either one-bedroom apartments or studio units.

"Ten years ago, that share was 34%, indicating a clear shift toward more compact living," said Esther Urmosi of RentCafe.

RentCafe found the average apartment size in West Palm Beach is 933 square feet. The national average size for an apartment is 908 square feet.

If you're looking for more wiggle room, Tallahassee is home to the largest apartments in the country, but still saw a 49% drop over the past decade. The average apartment size here is 1,130 square feet.

To see how other Florida cities like Gainesville, Orlando and Tampa fare in apartment size, read the full study here.

MORE CONSUMER NEWS:

Real Estate News Is it better to buy or rent in 2025? Hollani Davis

Real Estate News Renters might have more luck finding housing this year. Here's why Hollani Davis