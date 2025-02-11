Nearly 70% of singles are skipping this to pay for housing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new study shows people who are single are having an even tougher time than married couples making their house payments, and are more likely to make certain sacrifices.

According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage that monitors the latest housing trends, nearly 70% of singles struggle to make rent or mortgage payments compared to 52% of married couples.

New study finds singles having a tougher time with rent, mortgage:

Singles having tougher time paying rent or mortgage than married people

The study also found 21% of people who are single and 27% of those who are divorced or separated say they skip meals and apply that money to their housing, compared to 14% of married couples. Those who are not married are slightly more likely to borrow money from friends and family or work a side job to afford housing.

Real Estate News Renting 2-bedroom apartment? You need to earn this much Joel Lopez

Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist for Redfin, says as married couples continue to make up a smaller share of U.S. households, it's important for city planners and governments to factor in affordability for singles since more of them are shouldering this major cost.

WPTV

According to a U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse survey, as of September 2024, the data shows that while most single and married people report having a hard time making their housing payments, most are paying on time. About 1 out of every 20 homeowners is late on their monthly payment.