Tri-Rail fares set to increase 10% on Oct. 1

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Tri-Rail fares will increase by 10% beginning Oct. 1, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) announced Wednesday.

The fare adjustment was approved by the SFRTA Governing Board following a public hearing held on June 26, SFRTA stated in a press release.

WATCH BELOW: Tri-Rail funding crisis threatens service for South Florida commuters

Tri-Rail funding crisis threatens service for South Florida commuters

The increase comes weeks after WPTV's Samantha Gutierrez reported that Tri-Rail is facing a severe funding crisis that threatens to disrupt or eliminate services. The commuter rail line is counting on $60 million in state funding that is currently stalled, leaving the future of the system uncertain despite a record-breaking year of 4.5 million passenger rides.

SFRTA said the fare adjustment will help sustain long-term financial sustainability of the system.

“Tri-Rail continues to provide an important and affordable transportation option for residents, commuters and visitors traveling throughout the region,” Diane Hernandez Del Calvo, SFRTA deputy executive director, said in the release. “This fare adjustment is just one of the components to help sustain service and support the long-term financial sustainability of the system.”

Travel Tri-Rail funding crisis threatens service for South Florida commuters Samantha Gutierrez

The adjustment will apply to applicable fare products, including one-way fares and passes. Discounted fares will continue to be available for eligible passengers in accordance with Tri-Rail’s fare policies, SFRTA said.

Tri-Rail remains committed to providing an affordable alternative to driving and connecting communities throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The system also provides connections to the region’s major airports and other transportation services.

Passengers and members of the public are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new fare structure by visiting Tri-Rail’s website www.tri-rail.com, or calling 1-800-874-7245.

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