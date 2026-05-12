Tens of millions in Tri-Rail funding could be restored as Florida budget negotiations continue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing to restore funding for Tri-Rail, the passenger rail service that runs from Mangonia Park to Miami, after a dramatic cut last year left its future in question.

The Florida Department of Transportation cut Tri-Rail's annual funding from $60 million to $15 million last year, sparking concern from riders and local governments across South Florida.

WATCH BELOW: Tri-Rail funding could be restored as state budget negotiations continue

Tri-Rail funding could be restored as state budget negotiations continue

Now, tens of millions of dollars could be restored as state lawmakers negotiate the budget.

Dwayne White, a Tri-Rail rider who takes the train from West Palm Beach to Boca Raton, said the service is critical for working people in the region.

"It's going to hurt those who need it the most, right working people, those who cannot afford the gas and high prices of the cost of living in South Florida," White said.

The service's future is now in the hands of state lawmakers' budget negotiations. With Brightline struggling to turn a profit and facing possible bankruptcy, local lawmakers say they are pushing to keep Tri-Rail running.

"I think we're going to continue to make sure that Tri-Rail remains viable," state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, said.

Diane Hernández Del Calvo, the interim director of Tri-Rail, said the agency needs the full $60 million restored or faces shutting down next July.

"We know that reinstating the state funding is only the beginning," Del Calvo said. "We still need to work with the county partners to talk about funding solutions for the future."

White said the service is reliable and serves riders well.

"Great service very professional, its clean and safe."

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