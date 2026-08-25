Tri-Rail expanding registered parking rules to 3 more stations this year

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tri-Rail is expanding its registered parking program to stations in Pompano Beach, Boynton Beach and the Lake Worth Beach auxiliary lot.

License-plate readers at those stations will enforce the new rules. Unregistered vehicles risk citations, booting, or towing at the owner's expense.

Riders who register through the SoFloGO app or with an EASY Card can park free for up to 12 hours per day.

Diane Hernandez Del Cavo, executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, said registration is the key to avoiding fees.

"Our passengers can register with our So Flo GO app or utilize the EASY card and register and they will receive the 1st 12 hours complimentary," Hernandez Del Cavo said.

Riders who do not register, or who park beyond 12 hours, will be charged. Rates are $2 per hour, $12 per day, or $125 per month. Overnight parking is allowed with an active paid session.

WPTV

The registered parking program is already in place at several other Tri-Rail stations, including Miami Airport Station and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station at Dania Beach.

Riders can register and pay through the Tri-Rail Parking app or at the station-specific links below:



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