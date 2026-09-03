Tri-Rail funding crisis: $60 million shortfall threatens South Florida commuter service, potential cuts loom

South Florida’s Tri-Rail system, which provides an essential alternative to Interstate 95 for thousands of commuters, is facing a severe funding crisis that threatens to disrupt or eliminate services.

The commuter rail line is counting on $60 million in state funding that is currently stalled, leaving the future of the system uncertain despite a record-breaking year of 4.5 million passenger rides.

WATCH: Tri-Rail funding crisis threatens service for South Florida commuters

Tri-Rail funding crisis threatens service for South Florida commuters

Without the crucial state allocation, officials warn that significant service cuts, beginning with weekend trains, could be necessary within the next two years.

A system at a financial crossroads

The funding is currently held by the Florida Rail Enterprise, and negotiations between state and county leaders are ongoing behind closed doors. Tri-Rail Executive Director Victor Garcia said the system has been operating on a tightening budget for years, but the current situation is critical.

"That funding is essential for Tri-Rail services," Garcia said. “Without it, we'd have to look at what we do with the system — what we have to cut or modify in order to make it work."

The state provided a temporary $10 million to begin the new fiscal year, but Garcia warns this is a short-term solution and that Tri-Rail could exhaust its funds in just two years without a long-term agreement.

'I'd lose my job': Commuters fear the worst

For the 15,000 people who rely on the train daily, the potential cuts are a source of major concern. The service is a vital link for workers, students, and residents traveling between Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

"I'd lose my job," said Leonard, a daily rider. "I need that transportation. That's very important."

Other riders, like Tom and Kay, told WPTV they believe the impact would be felt most by those with the fewest options.

"I think it would hurt the minority community quite a bit, and it would hurt the students," Tom said.

Broader impact on I-95 traffic

Garcia emphasized that the issue extends beyond those who use the train. The loss of Tri-Rail service would force thousands of additional drivers onto already congested highways.

"This is 15,000 people a day — the equivalent of about one lane of traffic on I-95," Garcia explained. "You throw them on the roads, now you're dealing with that much more traffic."

As officials continue to negotiate, riders are facing more immediate financial pressure. Tri-Rail confirmed that ticket prices are set to increase by 10% starting Oct. 1. WPTV has contacted the Florida Department of Transportation for comment and is awaiting a response.

"Is Tri-Rail important to the region? And if it is, at what cost?" Garcia asked. "If we know it's a valuable service, then we need to support it to keep it going."

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