House lawmakers restore $42 million for Tri-Rail funding, but Senate approval still needed

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More signs of hope are emerging for keeping Tri-Rail on the tracks across South Florida.

House lawmakers have fully restored funding in their version of next year's budget, though the proposal still needs Senate approval. Tri-Rail previously said it would run out of money by the summer of 2027.

I connected with Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Marci Woodward, who also serves as chairperson of Tri-Rail's governing board. Woodward said there is support from the Florida Department of Transportation and the Governor's office in allocating the full $42 million to Tri-Rail.

"If everything stays the course, I'm very confident everyone is on the same page," Woodward said. "Anything can happen, you know, as we saw last year, but as of right now, I feel very confident."

The Senate has not yet signed off on restoring the funding. The governor typically signs off on the final budget in June.

