House lawmakers restore $42 million for Tri-Rail funding, but Senate approval still needed

WPTV's Dave Bohman speaks with Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Marci Woodward who expresses confidence in bipartisan support for $42 million allocation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More signs of hope are emerging for keeping Tri-Rail on the tracks across South Florida.

House lawmakers have fully restored funding in their version of next year's budget, though the proposal still needs Senate approval. Tri-Rail previously said it would run out of money by the summer of 2027.

I connected with Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Marci Woodward, who also serves as chairperson of Tri-Rail's governing board. Woodward said there is support from the Florida Department of Transportation and the Governor's office in allocating the full $42 million to Tri-Rail.

"If everything stays the course, I'm very confident everyone is on the same page," Woodward said. "Anything can happen, you know, as we saw last year, but as of right now, I feel very confident."

The Senate has not yet signed off on restoring the funding. The governor typically signs off on the final budget in June.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

