American Airlines to offer flights from Vero Beach to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting in February 2026

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A third commercial airline will soon begin offering service to and from Vero Beach early next year.

Vero Beach Regional Airport announced Friday that American Airlines will launch nonstop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting Feb. 12.

"This new route not only provides greater convenience but also enhances business and leisure opportunities between Vero Beach and one of the region's major hubs to connect travelers to the world," Todd Scher, the director of the Vero Beach Regional Airport, said.

Service to Charlotte won't start until five months from now, but travelers can start booking flights starting on Monday.

"As Florida's largest airline, American takes pride in providing travelers unparalleled access to destinations around the country and the world and we are thrilled to bring new service to Vero Beach," said Jordan Pack, American Airlines' director of domestic network planning. "Our flight to Charlotte is designed to maximize nationwide connectivity, helping bring tourists to the region's relaxing atmosphere and beautiful beaches. For local residents, American's service provides the ease and convenience of flying out of their home airport to destinations across our network with just one stop."

Scher touted the news as helping boost not only tourism but also offering benefits to residents.

"We're not just launching new service," Scher said. "We’re showcasing Vero Beach's trajectory as a competitive, connected, and thriving community. Improved connectivity ensures that our local businesses, residents, and tourism ecosystem remain resilient and prosperous."

This news follows JetBlue's announcement in August of its first-ever service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, which is set to begin in December.

Starting Dec. 11, JetBlue will offer daily, year-round flights to and from both Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Before this year, Breeze Airways was the only commercial airline offering flights to and from Vero Beach.

WPTV reported in January that passenger numbers at Vero Beach Regional Airport have seen dramatic growth in the last year.

Scher told WPTV reporter Jon Shainman that the airport served about 86,000 passengers in 2023. Last year, that number more than doubled to over 177,000 passengers