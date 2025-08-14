JetBlue to offer flights to Boston, New York from Vero Beach Regional Airport

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Residents who live on the Treasure Coast will soon have more flight options starting later this year.

JetBlue announced Thursday its first-ever service to Vero Beach Regional Airport starting in December.

WATCH BELOW: Vero Beach airport saw its passenger numbers double last year

Beginning Dec. 11, the airline will offer daily, year-round flights to and from both Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

"Florida continues to be a place JetBlue's unique combination of low fares and great service resonates, and we're proud to grow our footprint with these new destinations to meet customer demand for more of the Sunshine State," said Dave Jehn, JetBlue's vice president, network planning and airline partnerships. "Whether it's customers in the Northeast looking for a warm getaway or Floridians traveling north, we're excited to bring more choices and better service to these markets."

Introductory one-way fares start at $69, but travelers must book their flight by Aug. 17.

Before Thursday's announcement, Breeze Airways had been the only airline to currently fly to the Treasure Coast.

WPTV reported in January that passenger numbers at Vero Beach Regional Airport have seen dramatic growth in the last year.

Vero Beach Regional Airport Director Todd Scher told WPTV reporter Jon Shainman that the airport served about 86,000 passengers in 2023. Last year, that number more than doubled to over 177,000 passengers