'We have to eat': SNAP program still in limbo after rulings by federal judges

BOCA RATON, Fla. — With funding for SNAP benefits still in limbo, food assistance organizations across Palm Beach County say they’re already seeing a surge in need.

"It's a very significant concern. Almost everybody in this line (for food) has SNAP benefits," said Boca Helping Hands Executive Director Andrew Hagen said Friday.

Boca Helping Hands said the demand for food has skyrocketed.

"For many of these people, it is the SNAP benefits that help them make ends meet every month," Hagen said.

At a food drive on Friday, the need was visible. Lines stretched as people waited for groceries. Hagen said the organization is bracing for what's to come.

"We have been noticing this week about a 10-15% uptick in new registrations, and the crisis hasn't even started yet," he said.

On Friday, federal judges ruled that it was unlawful for the government to suspend SNAP benefits. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has until Monday, Nov. 3, to say whether it will provide some assistance this month.

Georgia, a Delray Beach resident, said she's unsure about the future.

"I'm at a point where I'm like, 'Oh my goodness! I'd better get some food because what if I don't have any food in my house,'" she said.

We asked her how much she receives each month in SNAP benefits.

"Just a little less than $200, which is like nothing," Georgia said.

She said she's also on a fixed income and barely making it.

"I probably got maybe $40, $50 left, but I'm gonna spend it today because I really need to spend it," she said.

Despite Friday's federal ruling, the USDA website was still not updated by Friday afternoon, causing more confusion among SNAP recipients.

"Don’t be ashamed. All of us need help sometimes in our lives. Come out over here or go out to your local food pantry and register," Hagen said.