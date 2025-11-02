FORT PIERCE, Fla. — As the federal government shutdown continues, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits officially ran out Saturday, leaving millions of Americans struggling to afford food.

Local nonprofits like Mustard Seed Ministries and Chasin A Dream Foundation say the loss of benefits is creating a wave of impact.

Nonprofits brace for surge in need as federal shutdown halts SNAP benefits

Stephanie Kingsbury, executive director of Mustard Seed Ministries, said the organization is preparing for a potential surge in clients.

“That causes an even greater strain on the already strained resources that we have,” she said.

For Scher Louis, a mother and SNAP recipient, the impact of losing benefits is deeply personal. Louis said she relies on food assistance to stay afloat as she cares for her son, who is battling cancer.

“[It's] not just a handout. It feels like a lifeline,” Louis said. “When we weren’t able to make ends meet, they were there to fill in the gaps and make sure that my family, my kids had nutritious meals.”

Over the weekend, Louis received a financial boost from the Chasin A Dream Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides aid to families of children battling life-threatening illnesses and disabilities.

“Right now, we’re going to focus and make sure everyone has the food,” said Lori Griffith, the organization’s executive director.

Griffith said the foundation can continue providing assistance for the next several weeks, but the shift in funding comes at a cost.

“That will take from other programs that we have,” she said.

Both Kingsbury and Griffith say they expect the coming days to be challenging.

“Families go under so quickly,” Griffith said. “You take SNAP out of the picture now and the immediate ripple effects — they’re devastating.”

Kingsbury echoed that concern. “People are concerned about if there's going to be enough food because there are so many people that will be impacted by this,” she said.

Both nonprofits are calling on the community for donations to help bridge the gap until federal aid resumes. Residents can support Mustard Seed Ministries and Chasin’ A Dream Foundation by making a financial contribution on their website.

To donate to Mustard Seed Ministries, click here.

To help the Chasin A Dream Foundation feed families in their program that are impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits, click here.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.