Florida families still face uncertainty despite federal judge ordering SNAP to continue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Millions of Floridians relying on food assistance are getting a last-minute lifeline, at least for now.

Two federal judges ruled Friday that the Trump administration must continue funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the government shutdown, directing officials to tap contingency dollars to avoid cutting off aid. The rulings came just hours before payments were set to freeze on Nov. 1, averting what food banks described as a "gut-punch" to low-income families.

WATCH BELOW: Florida families still face uncertainty despite SNAP ruling

Florida families still face uncertainty despite SNAP ruling

Without intervention, nearly 3 million Floridians — including more than 1.5 million children — would have lost benefits overnight. Still, even with the emergency court orders, major questions remain about how long SNAP can operate under stopgap funding or if the Trump administration will appeal.

Food Banks Warn Demand Will Surge Beyond Capacity

Food banks statewide are bracing for a surge they say they cannot absorb if federal dollars lapse again. Second Harvest of Central Florida, which serves seven counties and roughly 500,000 people, is already moving about 300,000 meals a day.

Greg Higgerson, the organization's vice president, made clear that charitable support alone can't bridge the gap.

"SNAP benefits provide nine times the amount of food that the charitable food distribution network provides,” Higgerson said. “For the idea that we could just scale up overnight to meet that need is just— it’s an untenable idea."

Leaders there are calling the moment “unprecedented,” urging the public to send donations, noting cash stretches furthest for immediate food purchases.

Fear and Frustration Among Families

Florida Democratic lawmakers say they're hearing panic from constituents worried about feeding their families if federal support falters again.

"Panic and stress," said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando. "We are hearing from Floridians… that don’t know what they're going to do when Nov. 1 hits, when it comes to being able to afford food and to balance their budgets."

The full Florida Democratic delegation urged Gov. Ron DeSantis this week to declare a state emergency and use state dollars to temporarily backfill benefits. He rejected the idea.

"Did those Democrats write a letter to Chuck Schumer asking him to stop filibustering the spending?” DeSantis said Wednesday, placing blame on federal gridlock.

Federal Fight Continues

In Washington, both parties are accusing each other of jeopardizing families to gain political leverage during the shutdown.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins put it bluntly in a press conference: "Your government is failing you right now."

Republicans, including Florida U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, argue reopening the government must come first — saying Democrats are prioritizing election-year politics.

"We've got servicemen and women," said Patronis. "We've got TSA agents, you've got air traffic controls — none of them are getting paid because of the foolishness that the Democrats are trying to do to have a successful election on Tuesday. I mean, they, they ought to just be tarred and feathered."

Trump administration officials have previously claimed that tapping emergency reserves for SNAP isn’t legal or sufficient, despite the court orders and precedent from the previous Trump White House in 2019. Kevin Hassett, NEC Director, told CNN Friday the emergency dollars are woefully limited.

"They want us to use our we have a little rainy day fund for food stamps in case there's a disaster, which about, is about half as much as you need for a month of food,” said the Trump appointee. “They're saying, ‘Oh, just, really, just release that’ and, well, no, just open the government so everybody can have all the food they need…”

Critics slammed that position Friday, calling it reckless during a hunger crisis.

"Using hunger as a weapon— using starvation as a weapon, is considered a war crime, right,” said Florida Democratic congressional candidate Col. Dr. Darren McAuley. “But, we're here willing to embrace actions that would be, held to be tantamount and amoral according to international law, and actually subject our own people to hunger? Our own people to a controlled starvation in order to reach political gain from the Republican Party?"

What's Next?

It's unclear when emergency funds might start flowing under the court order, or how long it will take payments to land in accounts, and no one knows for how long. Food banks statewide report rising demand and long lines as families brace for uncertainty.

For now, relief is temporary, pressure is mounting, and Florida families are watching the clock.

How to Help

Food banks say donations of money, not goods, are most effective right now. Cash allows quick purchases of the items most in demand as families across Florida face an uncertain winter. As one food bank leader put it: "Money is always the best way to give."