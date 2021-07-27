Palm Beach to hold special meeting on COVID-19 at 5 p.m.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Members of the Palm Beach town council are scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday evening regarding COVID-19.

The meeting is slated to take place at 5 p.m.

Leaders announced Monday that anyone on town property indoors will have to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, regardless of an individual's vaccination status.

The decision comes as coronavirus cases have risen throughout Florida.

Other U.S. cities have announced similar mask mandates amid the spike in cases this summer.

Florida currently leads the nation among COVID-19 variant cases.

In a reversal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.