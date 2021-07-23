Should vaccinated people still wear face masks?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mask on or mask off for the vaccinated?

As COVID-19 cases rise, those who are fully vaccinated may be thinking twice about going maskless.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that if you are fully vaccinated you can resume activities you did before the pandemic without wearing a mask.

But as the majority of Florida faces a high level of COVID transmission now, many who are vaccinated are choosing to keep their masks on.

If you are unvaccinated, the CDC said you should wear a mask in indoor public places.

"I feel like it’s still 50/50 honestly, and so then every time you see them you’re like, are you vaccinated?" said Natalie Menn. "Why are you not wearing your mask? But I mean, everyone has to do what they feel is right for themselves."

Menn lost her dad to COVID-19 in April. Even though she’s fully vaccinated, she said she’s still wearing her mask.

"Why not have the extra protection, it doesn’t bother me that much. I'm used to it at this point," Menn said.

Infectious disease specialist Dr Leslie Diaz said it’s the unvaccinated that really need to continue wearing their masks to prevent the spread of the virus, especially the highly contagious Delta variant.

Diaz said vaccine breakthrough cases are not common, and new data suggests vaccinated people who get infected with COVID-19 are not shedding the virus like the unvaccinated.

"They say that studies that are being done, positive PCR with mild symptoms with patients who are vaccinated, they don't transmit the virus, and that’s true. That study was well done and it’s still ongoing, but that’s true," Diaz said.

One thing to keep in mind is the CDC's website said it is still learning how long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.