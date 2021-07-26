Watch
Palm Beach imposes mask mandate for anyone indoors on town property

Mask policy applies to both vaccinated, unvaccinated individuals
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jul 26, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As coronavirus cases rise throughout Florida, the town of Palm Beach on Monday announced that it will require anyone on town property indoors to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, regardless of an individual's vaccination status.

The mask policy has been reinstated for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

"Additional restrictions will be considered in the week ahead and the public will be advised of any changes," a statement released Saturday on the town's website read.

The statement went on to say that it will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines "and strongly encourage residents and businesses to continue doing the same."

According to the latest CDC guidance, anyone who is fully vaccinated doesn't need to wear a mask or maintain social distancing.

Palm Beach County shed its mask mandate in May after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all local emergency orders related to the pandemic.

Florida leads the nation among COVID-19 variant cases.

A special town council meeting regarding COVID-19 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

