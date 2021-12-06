Florida sees spike in residents seeking vaccine boosters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Statistics show people are heeding the warning of health experts and getting a booster shot six months after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest figures from the CDC show that more than 46 million people have now received a booster dose in the U.S.

That number includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since Aug. 13, 2021.

The CDC said last week all adults "should" get a COVID-19 booster shot once they become eligible.

People 18 and older can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot six months after receiving their second shot. Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster shot after two months.

The latest data released by the Florida Department of Health on Dec. 3 shows that more 2.9 million people have now received a booster dose in the Sunshine State.

In the past 10 weeks, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to Florida residents reached its highest peak the week of Nov. 26 with 497,854 shots administered, including 308,217 booster shots.

Statistics show that Florida residents not previously vaccinated continue to get the shot. The state distributed 101,032 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.

