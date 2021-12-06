Omicron COVID-19 variant drives Florida residents to get vaccinated

More Florida residents are deciding to get vaccinated amid news of the new coronavirus omicron variant.

The new variant has yet to be detected in Florida, but has been found in at least 10 states.

State health records show in the week following Thanksgiving, 101,032 residents received the first dose of the vaccine.

Currently, 69% of the states eligible population is now vaccinated, including 89% of seniors 65 and older and 9% of children ages 5-11 years old.

Infections are currently up in Florida.

In the most recent report, covering Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 10,892 cases were reported. That’s compared to 9,645 during the week prior.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 61,701. That’s an increase of 159 deaths compared to the previous week.

For the past nine weeks, the daily positivity rate has remained below the recommended 5% positivity rate.